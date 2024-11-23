Drake has a mountain of music enemies, and it seems to grow by the day. However, the “Family Matters” rapper has found a friend in an enormous organization.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), PETA announced that their beef has been traded in for vegan chocolate. In the post, PETA revealed that Drake’s OVO clothing brand has nixed its use of animal fur.

“Here’s a toast to @champagnepapi! Clothing and lifestyle brand October’s Very Own (OVO), cofounded by Canadian rapper Drake, has confirmed that it will no longer sell products with real animal fur,” wrote the organization.

PETA went on to brag that their stern advocacy and constant communication with the company played a huge role in the call. “The decision follows pressure from PETA and more than 100,000 e-mails to the brand from PETA’s supporters urging the company to ban fur—including fur from rabbits and coyotes,” PETA wrote. “In thanks, we’ve sent the company some delicious bunny–shaped vegan chocolates.”

The same can not be currently said of Drake’s foe Pharrell and Louis Vuitton.

Over the past few months Pharrell has been approached at least twice in-person. During a Piece By Piece screening, a protestor attempted to storm the stage to shame Louis Vuitton, where Pharrell serves as the Men’s Creative Director. He was also approached outside of the GQ Men Of The Year Party.

It looks like PETA’s work isn’t done just yet.