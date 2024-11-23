Following his surprise GNX album release, Kendrick Lamar has jokingly been dubbed the true Wicked Witch of the West (sorry Cynthia Erivo) by users online.

Just as the project featured and sampled acts shared public reactions to their musical placements, a few mentioned entertainers issued a response to the body of work. Both Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne had something to say to Kendrick Lamar after being name-drop on GNX with starkly different statements.

On GNX’s opening track “Wacced Out Murals,” Kendrick Lamar addressed Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne’s actions during his song-for-song battle with Drake.

For Snoop, it was him reposting Drake’s “Taylor Made Freestyle,” which featured AI-generated verses of Snoop and the late Tupac. Snoop laughed off Kendrick’s bar by showing his allegiance to his West Coast roots, writing (on X): “It was the edibles. West West king.”

Kendrick also seemed to claim that Snoop Dogg didn’t offer him any words of support once he was announced the headliner for the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

As for Lil Wayne, Kendrick doesn’t appreciate his recent public rants about not being selected for the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show slot. During Lil Weezyana Fest 2024, he professed that the opportunity was “ripped away” from him in favor of Kendrick.

Well, Lil Wayne wasn’t too happy with being mentioned at all. On his X page, he seemed to show that he’s ready for a lyrical fight of his own. “Man wtf I do,” he wrote. “I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg u all. No one really wants destruction. Not even me, but I shall destroy if disturbed.”

Read Kendrick Lamar’s pointed bars below.

Miss my uncle Lil’ Mane, he said that he would kill me if I didn’t make it / Now I’m possessed by a spirit and they can’t take it / Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud / Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down / Whatever, though, call me crazy, everybody questionable / Turn me to an eskimo, I drew the line and decimals / Snoop posted “Taylor Made,” I prayed it was the edibles / I couldn’t believe it, it was only right for me to let it go / Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me / All these n****s agitated, I’m just glad they showin’ they faces

Listen to “Wacced Out Murals” above.

GNX is out now via pgLang/Interscope. Find more information here.