Kendrick Lamar shocked the world today, releasing his new album GNX without any advance warning. The album features the long-awaited release of “Squabble Up” and production from frequent Taylor Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff. However, it doesn’t list the guest artists, despite featuring some familiar voices like Kendrick’s former labelmate SZA. So, who are the features on Kendrick Lamar’s new album GNX?

The features include:

Regional Mexicano singer Deyra Barrera, and South Central/Compton rappers AzChike, Dody 6, Hitta J3, Peysoh, Siete, Wallie The Sensei, and Young Threat. Clearly, GNX is a hometown affair, with Kendrick sharing his spotlight with plenty of rising stars from Hub City. Many of the above names appeared during Kendrick’s Pop Out concert earlier this year, so it’s unsurprising to see him continuing to share his platform with the city.

Barrera appears on the first song, “Wacced Out Murals”, and “Reincarnated,” while AzChike pops up on “Peekaboo.” Dody 6 features on “Hey Now,” while “Dodger Blue” features Siete and Wallie The Sensei and the title track features Hitta J3, Peysoh, and Young Threat. In addition, singer Sam Dew shows up on multiple tracks providing background vocals alongside Ink.

The release of GNX caps an extremely successful 2024 for Kendrick, which unofficially kicked off with his industry-breaking feature verse on Future’s “Like That.” That song restarted Kendrick’s long-simmering feud with Drake, sparking a back-and-forth that culminated in Kendrick’s song “Not Like Us” becoming a massive hit and effectively putting Drake’s career in the dirt. K. Dot followed up his victory with the announcement of his upcoming performance at the Super Bowl, while “Not Like Us” and “Like That” were both nominated for Grammys.

GNX is out now. You can listen to it here.