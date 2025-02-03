There are a ton of success stories from the 2025 Grammys that went down last night (February 3), but in hip-hop, perhaps none is bigger than that of Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss track “Not Like Us.” The No. 1 single was nominated for five awards — Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video — and it went ahead and won every single one of them.

Given that the track is a scathing attack against Drake, its success had people thinking about the Canadian rapper, so much so that he was the No. 1 trending topic on X (formerly Twitter) the morning after the Grammys.

One tweet summarized the overarching sentiment of the reactions well: “Imagine being drake and a song that calls you out by name for being a pedophile wins a Grammy for record of the year and the entire crowd is singing along as he walks up to accept the award.”

In reference to Drake’s “Family Matters” lyric “Kendrick just opened his mouth, someone go hand him a Grammy right now,” another user wrote, “this Drake line aged the worst as Kendrick Lamar proceeded to be the most awarded artist at this year’s Grammys.”

Others referenced Lamar’s upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show, like one user who wrote, “Drake is about to get called a pedophile by millions of people at the Superbowl, it ain’t even over yet.”

Check out some more tweets here.