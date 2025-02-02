Drake is wasting any time in getting back on the stage. Yesterday (January 31), the “God’s Plan” rapper found a way to mix business with pleasure.

With Drake’s Anita Win Max Tour set to kick off on February 4, he decided to send the day out exploring all of what Australia has to offer. On the list of tourist activities for Drake to partake in, he dropped by a local staple for karaoke.

In a viral clip (viewable here), Drake treated some lucky Aussie supporters to an impromptu concert. During the surprise set, Drake performed several standouts from his past albums, including 2016’s Views,2019’s Care Package, 2021’s Certified Lover Boy, and 2023’s For All The Dogs.

Drake’s lighthearted set consisted of his songs “Pipe Down,” “Faithful,” “Rich Baby Daddy,” and “Trust Issues.” Anita Win Max Tour ticket holders can expect to hear these tracks and more when he takes each arena stage as outlined in his supposedly leaked setlist.

Continue below to view Drake’s Anita Win Max Tour dates.