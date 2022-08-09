Dennis Graham Drake Dad 2021
Getty Image
Music

Drake Laughed At His Dad’s Tattoo Of Him And The Artist Isn’t Pleased

TwitterMusic News Editor

Back in 2017, Dennis Graham may have established himself as the proudest dad on Earth when he got a tattoo of his son Drake, a big rendering of his head on his bicep. For one reason or another, that ink was on Drake’s mind yesterday, so he posted about it on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of the ink, Drake roasted it, writing, “@therealdennisg I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family [crying laughing emojis].” Graham took to the comments and noted he’s had multiple tattoo artists come in and try to improve the artwork, writing, “Hahaha I had 16 people to try and straighten this out,they’re hurting me.” He added in another comment, “I love you and miss you.”

The tattoo artist who initially did the ink, Money Mike, apparently isn’t pleased about all this: TMZ notes that in a new Instagram post about the tattoo, Mike included the hashtags “b*tchassDrake” and “ungratefulpieceofsh*t.”

The tattoo, by the way, was Graham returning the favor to his boy: In 2014, Drake got a tattoo of his dad.

Meanwhile, this past weekend was busy for Drake: he, DJ Khaled, and Lil Baby teamed up on “Staying Alive,” and he hosted his Young Money reunion with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×