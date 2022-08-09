Drake Laughed At His Dad’s Tattoo Of Him And The Artist Isn’t Pleased

Back in 2017, Dennis Graham may have established himself as the proudest dad on Earth when he got a tattoo of his son Drake, a big rendering of his head on his bicep. For one reason or another, that ink was on Drake’s mind yesterday, so he posted about it on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of the ink, Drake roasted it, writing, “@therealdennisg I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family [crying laughing emojis].” Graham took to the comments and noted he’s had multiple tattoo artists come in and try to improve the artwork, writing, “Hahaha I had 16 people to try and straighten this out,they’re hurting me.” He added in another comment, “I love you and miss you.”

The tattoo artist who initially did the ink, Money Mike, apparently isn’t pleased about all this: TMZ notes that in a new Instagram post about the tattoo, Mike included the hashtags “b*tchassDrake” and “ungratefulpieceofsh*t.”

The tattoo, by the way, was Graham returning the favor to his boy: In 2014, Drake got a tattoo of his dad.

Meanwhile, this past weekend was busy for Drake: he, DJ Khaled, and Lil Baby teamed up on “Staying Alive,” and he hosted his Young Money reunion with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj.