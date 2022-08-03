Drake Unleashes The ‘Sticky’ Music Video, Which Calls To ‘Free YSL’

In June, Drake released Honestly, Nevermind as a surprise, and it received a wide range of reactions. Now he’s unveiling the music video for the track “Sticky.”

Directed by Theo Skudra, the video opens with a massive crowd hyping up Drake as he walks onto the stage. It then follows him in cars, parking lots, airports, clubs, and even on boats. The words “Free YSL” appear across the screen for a brief moment, referring to the ongoing racketeering case against Gunna’s label that has Gunna, Young Thug, and 28 other members hit with several federal charges.

Shortly after unleashing the LP, the rapper mentioned on a radio show that he has lots more projects that will be arriving soon. “Me and Kenzo have a book coming out this year. Yeah, we have a book coming out this year, a poetry book. So I hope you guys tune into that, too, because that’s going to be some sh*t.” He added, “I got another Scary Hours pack coming, too, in a little bit. Maybe not, like [laughs]… maybe not right now; I need you to just take this [Honestly, Nevermind] in right now. But I have a Scary Hours, I’m gonna slap some head tops off with a Scary Hours pack.”

Watch the video for “Sticky” above.