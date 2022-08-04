Earlier this week, Canadian fans looking forward to a Young Money Reunion concert featuring Drake, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj were disappointed when Drake announced that the show would have to be postponed after he contracted COVID-19. However, there’s good news on the horizon; Drake’s clearly feeling healthy enough to put the show on this weekend instead, proudly announcing his negative COVID test and the new dates for the final show of his inadvertently extended October World Weekend.

“Negative test…” he wrote, “positive outcome…this was the only date available until the fall and because the family is so solid everybody is flying back in to make it happen for you all…SEE YOU SATURDAY…young moulaaa.”

The show will conclude the most recent segment Drake’s “Road To OVO Fest,” which he announced earlier this month as an alternative to his usual blowout weekend in Toronto. Since he says he’s working on bringing OVO Fest to the world for its 10th anniversary, he instead offered October World Weekend, including shows with an All Canadian Northstars lineup at Drake’s venue History (where he sang along with surprise guest Nelly Furtado), the Toronto stop of the ongoing Lil Baby and Chris Brown tour, and now, finally his Young Money Reunion concert.