Drake and PartyNextDoor seemed not to do very much promotion of their joint album, Some Sexy Songs 4 U, after its release earlier this year. After it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Drake appeared to turn his attentions to teasing his upcoming album (tentatively titled Iceman) as he seeks to bounce back from his terrible, horrible, no good, very bad 2024.

But, now, it looks like at least one song from the album is getting the video treatment. In fact, not just one, but 19 “Somebody Loves Me” videos dropped today, all created by fans and chosen by Drake and Party after a contest was held in May. The two artists teamed with streamer Kai Cenat to offer 20 finalists $15,000 to create a 30-60-second clip of the song. After the winners were chosen in June, it appears they spent the last two months shooting and editing the clips, which were apparently all finished in time for today’s release, save one. The last one will probably be the official music video, but for now, the other 19 videos can be seen on Drake Related and on YouTube, featuring treatments that range from tableaus of gorgeous women to animated adventures. There’s even one that turns Drake and Party into Muppets. You can see them all here.