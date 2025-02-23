A Valentine’s Day (February 14) release date proved to work the certified lover boy’s favor. Today (February 23), the official numbers from Drake and PartyNextDoor’s collaborative album Some Sexy Songs 4 U have been released.

According to Billboard, Some Sexy Songs 4 U has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. This accolade marks a few significant career milestones for both Drake and PartyNextDoor.

For PartyNextDoor, Some Sexy Songs 4 U is now the “Loyal” singer’s first No. 1 album. Drake, on the other hand, is no stranger to chart-topping projects. However, Some Sexy Songs 4 U being Drake’s 14th No. 1 he has now tied with Jay-Z and Taylor Swift for the most No. 1s as a soloist. The Beatles hold crown for most No. 1 with a whooping 19. So, Drake’s “big as The Beatles” line is almost a reality.

Rounding out the top ten is: Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet at No. 2, Kendrick Lamar’s GNX, at No. 3, SZA’s SOS, at No. 4, Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos, at No. 5, The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow, at No. 6, Chappell Roan’s The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, at No. 7, Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft, at No. 8, Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time, at No. 9 and at No. 10 is Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN.