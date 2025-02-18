On Friday (February 14) Drake and PartyNextDoor finally released the joint album they’d been teasing for much of 2024. Some Sexy Songs 4 U turned out to be a collection of 21 tracks that tapped into Drake’s more melodic instincts to try and regain the footing he’d lost due to his war of words with Kendrick Lamar. However, as it happens, there was one “sexy song” missing — but Drake couldn’t resist sharing it with the world, despite the sample clearance issues that kept it off the album.

Drake posted the track to his burner account on Instagram, writing, “no $$$AMPLE CLEARANCE for my goat” in the caption. And although he didn’t reveal just who his “GOAT” is, HipHopDX has identified the guest vocalist as New Orleans bounce artist Heaven. The song appears to be built on a sample of the 1991 hit “Breakin’ My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes)” from New Jack Swing pioneers Mint Condition, as well as elemental bounce foundation “Triggerman.” That song had peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, and resurfaced recently on TikTok via a trend in which the younger user base shows off videos of their parents, who insisted they were heartbreakers back in the day.

Meanwhile, although some of the official tracks from Some Sexy Songs, such as “Celibacy” and “Gimme A Hug,” rack up streams, some fans insist that the lower streaming numbers on Spotify compared to Apple Music lend weight to the Toronto artist’s complaints against the former (those fans, of course, are ignoring a plethora of factors, including but not limited to completely different distribution chains for the joint album and Drake’s solo efforts, huge discrepancies between user bases for the two competing platforms, and the fact that Drake’s name, like it or not, is more or less mud for a lot of people right now, and probably will be the foreseeable future).

Perhaps the best thing Drake could do after sharing this track is take a long vacation, giving fans a chance to miss him before returning with a more positive outlook and a focus on quality over quantity.

You can check out Drake’s post for the uncleared song here.