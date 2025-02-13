There’s a Drake solo album coming at some point in the near future, but for now, the focus is on Some Sexy Songs, his joint project with PartyNextDoor that drops in a matter of hours on February 14.

Ahead of that, the artists have revealed the project’s tracklist. There are 21 tracks and the post also notes the album is 74 minutes long.

This comes shortly after the pair shared the album cover on February 11, and it features two people (presumably them or meant to be them) wearing furry outfits and shielding themselves from wind and snow as they pose in front of the Absolute World skyscraper condominiums in Mississauga, just outside of Toronto.

Drake recently teased the vibe of the album, saying on stage at an Australian concert, “It’s called Some Sexy Songs 4 U, but it’s some turned-up songs for you on there, too, and there’s some personal feelings on there for you.”

Check out the Some Sexy Songs 4 U cover art and tracklist below.