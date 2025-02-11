Drake might be coming off a rough weekend, given that much of the world tuned in to the Super Bowl Halftime Show and watched Kendrick Lamar diss him. Regardless, Drake has more pressing matters on the horizon, like the release of his joint album with PartyNextDoor, which he has been teasing lately.

While performing at one of the recent shows on his Australian Anita Max Win tour, Drake told the audience:

“I got an album coming out on February 14th with my brother PartyNextDoor. It’s called Some Sexy Songs 4 U, but it’s some turned-up songs for you on there, too, and there’s some personal feelings on there for you, so… hopefully, whoever you’re with on Valentine’s Day, hopefully y’all can share that experience together.”

He also recently took to Instagram to share a snippet of a song called “Crying In Chanel,” on which he sings, “Shawty right here crying in the middle of Chanel / Are those tears of joy from your eyes? I can’t tell / She say things I do for her, I did for someone else / I’m just trying to help, make me feel bad about myself / Like my love language ain’t fair, damn (I just wanna ride with you).”