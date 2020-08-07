Drake has been prolific in 2020. He dropped Dark Lane Demo Tapes a few months ago, he’s been hard at work on a new album (that’s nearly finished), and he dropped a pair of new songs with DJ Khaled. Before his next project comes out, he has helped an associate on an endeavor of his own.

Today, Popcaan has dropped a surprise new release, Fixtape, and Drake makes a pair of appearances on it, on “Twist & Turn” (which also features Partynextdoor) and “All I Need.” Given these are Popcaan songs, they are both dancehall-style tracks, although “All I Need” is closer to slow-burning, late-night hip-hop.

Listen to “Twist & Turn” and “All I Need” above, and check out the Fixtape art and tracklist below.

1. “Chill”

2. “Buzz”

3. “Fresh Polo” Feat. Stylo G and Dane Ray

4. “Twist & Turn” Feat. Drake and Partynextdoor

5. “Mamakita”

6. “Goodaz Gal”

7. “Canary”

8. “Rapid”

9. “Unda Dirt” Feat. Masicka and Tommy Lee

10. “Any One A Dem” Feat. Frahcess One

11. “All I Need” Feat. Drake

12. “Suh Me Luv It” Feat. Jada Kingdom

13. “Bruck Di Buddy”

14. “Murda” Feat. Preme and French Montana

15. “Jealousy”

16. “Friends Like These”

17. “Retribution”

18. “Bank And God”

19. “My Way”

Fixtape is out now via OVO Sound/Warner Records. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.