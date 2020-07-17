This past May marked one year since DJ Khaled shared his 11th album, Father Of Asahd and as he’s done multiple times throughout his career, Khaled refused to let another year go by without an album as he revealed in an announcement earlier this week. Khaled revealed that his twelfth album would be titled Khaled Khaled and the upcoming project would be led by not one, but two Drake-featured singles.

Arriving right on schedule to kick off the album’s promotional campaign, DJ Khaled and Drake premiere their latest collabs, “Greece” and “Popstar.” The former single was first teased a couple of months during an Instagram livestream with Drake and fellow labelmates, OVO Mark, and initially caught some attention after Drake rapped a few of the song’s lyrics in French. As for their second release of the night, “Popstar,” serves as Drake first fresh release since his “When To Say When/Chicago Freestyle,” as much of the songs on Dark Lane Demo Tapes were released or leaked prior to the project’s arrival.

The pair of tracks succeed a long list of collabs between DJ Khaled and Drake dates back to 2010 with “Fed Up” which also features Lil Wayne, Usher, and Jeezy. Throughout the years, the two have connected for fan-favorite records such as “I’m On One” and “For Free” and their most recent offering, “To The Max.”

As for Drake’s upcoming album, he revealed last week on his Instagram story that his sixth album is 80% done.

Press play on the videos above to hear “Greece” and “Popstar.”