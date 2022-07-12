Since 2015, Lil Wayne has been curating a homecoming festival of sorts with Lil WeezyAna in his homwetown of New Orleans. The last edition took place in 2019 and saw some of the 15,000 attendees getting a little too turnt up during Meek Mill’s performance at UNO Lakefront Arena. But now, Lil WeezyAna returns to the Champion’s Square venue with a stacked lineup for the one-day function on Saturday, August 27th.

Along with Lil Wayne, Lil WeezyAna will have performances from Moneybagg Yo, Coi Leray, Babyface Ray, and Rob 49. There have also been a set of “surprise guests” promised. A partnership with LiveNation Urban, the music festival also offers an opportunity for Weezy and attendees to give back to the community, with $0.50 of every ticket sold from the event being donated to support educational initiatives for young people in New Orleans.

“We’re glad to be back home! New Orleans birthed us and we can travel and hit the stage anywhere in the world, but there’s no place like home,” Young Money Records President Mack Maine said in a statement. “As always, we will be honoring the many lives lost in Hurricane Katrina as this year marks the 17-year anniversary. Wayne is excited to get back home as this one will be one you won’t want to miss!”

Tickets will be available everywhere beginning Friday, July 15th at 10 a.m. local time here. A slew of pre-sales are happening now and more details can be found at the same link.