Drake has big plans for the return of his OVO Fest. In a recent Instagram post, the Toronto fixture said, “I am currently working on bringing OVO FEST around the world in 2023 for the 10th Anniversary. But of course, we wanted to turn the city up for the summer!!!” Enter October World Weekend, a mini-festival of sorts at History Toronto that is being dubbed as part of the October World Weekend Tour. Drake has Lil Baby and Chris Brown playing on Friday, July 29th and Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, and a full blown Young Money Reunion on Monday, August 1— ’cause what is a weekend anyway [Editor’s note: August 1 is Civic Holiday in Toronto, and is known by many other names throughout Canada]? But now, the “Jimmy Crooks” rapper has announced the lineup for Thursday’s big kick-off and it tips a cap to The Six, of course.

The night one lineup for October World Fest on Thursday, July 28 is what Drake calls the All Canadian Northstars. In a separate Instagram post, Drake said the lineup is, “A celebration of the music that paved the way for all of us.” Canadian hip-hop lifers on the bill include Choclair, Frank-N-Dank, Keshia Chanté, K-Os, Glenn Lewis, Maestro French Wes, Rascalz, In Essence, Jully Black, Saukrates, Kardinal Offishall, and Shawn Desman. There are also more special guests that have yet to be announced.

Tickets are now on sale here.