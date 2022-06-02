Last week, Hulu released the XXXtentacion documentary, Look At Me. While it was marketed as an in-depth look at the maligned rapper who was as well known for his alleged domestic abuse as he was for gaudy streaming numbers with tracks in the billions, the film seems to leave us with more questions than answers.

But how could XXXtentacion’s estate deny themselves of another chance to blow up the late rapper’s streaming figures once again? Enter Look At Me: The Album. The 25-song, double-disc release is an accompaniment to the documentary and is set to be released on Friday, June 10. The compilation features 11 early cuts that were previously not on any streaming services, 13 of his better-known cuts like “Hope,” “Jocelyn Flores” and “Look At Me!” and the brand new “True Love” featuring Kanye West.

Listen to “True Love” above and check out the Look At Me: The Album artwork and tracklist below.

Side One: Look At Me Then

1. “Vice City”

2. “Never”

3. “Rare”

4. “Fuxk” (feat. Ski Mask The Slump God)

5. “WingRiddenAngel”

6. “King Of The Dead”

7. “Failure Is Not An Option” (Interlude)

8. “#ImSippinTeaInYoHood”

9. “I spoke to the devil in Miami, he said everything would be fine”

10. “Willy Wonka Was a Child Murderer”

11. “Kill Me (Pain From The Jail Phone)

Side Two: Look At Me Now

12. “Look At Me!”

13. “I Don’t Wanna Do This Anymore”

14. “Yung Bratz”

15. “Jocelyn Flores”

16. “Depression & Obsession”

17. “Everybody Dies In Their Nightmares”

18. “Alone, Part 3”

19. “Moonlight”

20. “Sad!”

21. “Changes”

22. “Hope”

23. “Before I Close My Eyes”

24. “Train Food”

25. “True Love” (featuring Ye)

Look At Me: The Album is due out on streaming services on 06/10 via Columbia.