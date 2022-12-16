offset cardi b
Offset Wished Himself A Happy Birthday With A NSFW Picture Of Him And Cardi B

It’s been a tough year for Offset, but he and his wife, Cardi B seem to be enjoying a much-deserved vacation in Jamaica. Yesterday (December 14) marked Offset’s 31st birthday. To celebrate another of life, Cardi took to Instagram to offer her husband prayers and well wishes.

“I pray silently and I pray loudly on this post that God bless you & protect you. Thank you for your love to me,” she said in the post’s caption.

In a recent interview with The Neighborhood Talk, Cardi revealed that Offset was having a hard time after his cousin and Migos bandmate’s death.

“No lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy,” Cardi said.

Still, it appears the two are finding small moments of relief amid the emotional turmoil. Offset later shared a NSFW picture of him and his wife, wishing himseIf a happy birthday. In the photo, Cardi is seen bent over as Offset is standing behind her.

“Happy birthday to me,” he said in the post’s caption.

On Twitter, Offset expressed gratitude, reiterating that he is Blessed to see another year!”

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

