It seems Drake’s relationship with sports isn’t as cursed as fans would lead you to believe. Apparently, there is one sports franchise that has dramatically benefitted from its connection with the “It’s Up” rapper.

In an interview with GQ, Matte Babel, part of Drake’s management team, claimed the rapper helped prevent Italy’s Venezia Football Club from falling into bankruptcy. According to the outlet, despite the organization’s support in its home country, the funding didn’t quite match.

During the sit-down, Babel spilled the tea. Babel revealed that after the owner Brad Katsuyama made a call to Drake, he immediately stepped in to close the multi-million dollar hole.

“The value of Drake to any football club is undeniable given his global superstardom and brand reach,” said Babel. “This intersection of culture and sport is exactly where we want to be, and as a sports organization, the ability to tap a brand like NOCTA that also teeters the same line is incredibly valuable.”

As of today (August 9), Babel claimed the Drake assist helped raise $40 million for the Venezia Football Club. With the cash boost, Venezia Football Club was able to scout new talent while simultaneously investing into its new facilities for the club on track to be up and running for the 2027/28 season.