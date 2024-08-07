After thumbing through the records, fans believe Drake is back to his sneak dissing ways. To be more specific, people feel that Drake had a few more jabs to send Kendrick Lamar’s way with the backing of 21 Savage. Continue below for more details.

Today (August 6), Drake surprised supporters with a bevy of unreleased music by way of his 100 Gigs drop. In the collection of material, the “ First Person Shooter ” rapper shared three never heard before tracks.

Did Drake Diss Kendrick Lamar On ‘It’s Up’ With Young Thug & 21 Savage?

On the record “It’s Up,” Drake and 21 Savage are seemingly reigniting the Kendrick Lamar feud. Upon first listen, the song appears to be a generic jab at his haters but the lyrics hint at one in particular.

21 savage vowed to remain neutral on Drake’s feud with Metro Boomin. But, that isn’t the case with Kendrick as he rapped: “Made a couple songs, think he hot now / Hit his ass up, he think he Pac now.”

Although 21 Savage didn’t explicitly name-drop Kendrick, the bars are self-explanatory, especially coupled with the line: “I move to L.A., I’m a Clipper.”

Drake ended out the track with a few shots of his own toward Kendrick’s former TDE family, rapping: “Ayy, I’m feelin’ like 2 Chainz / B*tch, I’m 21, b*tch, I’m not 22 / Knockin’ off the namebrand n****s in your crew / Heard you miss your dogs, now it’s long live who? / Idiot”

Listen to Drake’s song “It’s Up” featuring Young Thug and 21 Savage above.