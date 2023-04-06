Drake is back, and he’s bringing Kim Kardashian with him. Okay, so, technically, it’s just a sample of Kim from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but Drake’s dad swears the song isn’t trolling Kanye West, Kim’s ex.

However, Drake just shared the cover art for “Search And Rescue,” his new song dropping at midnight, and fans have already noticed a resemblance between Kim K and the woman in the cover photo with him. “Search And Rescue” is produced by BNYX, who has contributed to songs from Coi Leray and Yeat, and Sadpony, who produced for Lil Yachty on Let’s Start Here and crafted the “Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin” for Drake and 21 Savage last year.

“Search And Rescue” appears to be Drake’s first new solo track since last summer, when he surprised fans with his EDM album, Honestly, Nevermind, and his first solo RAP track since Certified Lover Boy, released the year before. It could also signal that Drake is already prepared to follow-up Her Loss, his joint project with 21 Savage from last fall, as he has been hinting he could do sometime soon.

Either way, Drake fans will surely be relieved that he doesn’t appear to be making that “graceful exit” he talked about with Lil Yachty anytime soon. “Search And Rescue” is out tonight at midnight ET.