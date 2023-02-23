Rappers and retirement historically don’t mix, but Drake is flirting it anyway. Lil Yachty is the latest guest on the Rap Radar podcast, but that’s been slightly overshadowed by Yachty posting a clip from “A Moody Conversation” interview with Drake for his Futuremood sunglasses company.

“I think I’m at the point now where I just wanna, like — I feel like maybe we talked about this the other day, but I feel like I’m kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit,” Drake told Yachty while ocean waves crashed behind them.

Yachty teased that the full episode will drop tomorrow, February 24.

Drake taking stock of his life and career was on full display during his Apollo Theater performance last month, which even featured him wearing his old Jimmy Brooks Degrassi jersey.

“I wanted to make this a show about gratitude,” Drake told his intimate Apollo audience, according to Uproxx’s review. “This is a little story that we put together. My deep love for my family, for my dear friends, and for each and every one of you who have been supporting me for a long time. […] This is my bedroom in my mom’s basement where I wrote a lot of new songs. […] I’m gonna play you some of the sh*t that got us out of here.”

Yachty recently gushed about Drake to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe while promoting his new album, Let’s Start Here.

“I love him to death,” Yachty told Lowe. “That’s my guy, man. … Our relationship has just grown so big and so tight. But that’s my guy, man. That’s my brother, man. That’s like the only person I probably talk to since I was, like, nineteen on a daily basis. Like, every single day.”

ICYMI: @lilyachty talked to @zanelowe about his new album 'Let's Start Here.', his friendship with @Drake, and wanting to tour with Mac DeMarco. https://t.co/G7w14BBWSD pic.twitter.com/wGAQJbtgfU — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) February 15, 2023

If Drake really is planning to slow down on the music front, maybe he’ll use the extra time to work on his “old-man YMCA game.”