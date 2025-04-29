Drake is hard at work cooking up his next solo studio album. According to the “Nokia” rapper the forthcoming release “slaps.” But new music isn’t the only thing Drake has been conjuring up.

On May 12, Drake’s new signature scent will be unleashed on the world. In the extension of his longstanding collaboration with renowned perfumer Michael Carby, Drake revealed his upcoming eau de parfum, Summer Mink, with Better World Fragrance House.

For the unisex offering’s promotional commercial (viewable here), Drake tapped into his past acting skills. As Drake paces a cluttered room piecing together the perfect formulation for Summer Mink.

Eventually mad scientist mission is accomplished. “F*ck,” he exclaimed. “F*ck. That’s good. That’s it. That’s it.”

Carby described the fragrance as “inspired by a yin-yang principle of fusing warm, creamy base notes with cold spices and sparkling citruses.”

He continued: “The ingredient composition was uniquely crafted to reflect a multinational culture with aspirations toward a Better World.”

On Better World’s website, Summer Mink’s liner notes outlined the primary scent profile as amber woody with Italian citrus, clary sage, and petitgrain as top notes. Summer Mink’s mid notes are jasmine sambac, rose oil, and spices. The dry notes to round everything out are vetiver, ambrofix, and musk.

Drake’s new eau de parfum, Summer Mink, with Better World Fragrance House is available for purchase now. The scent is available nationwide starting on May 12. Find more information here.