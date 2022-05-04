Adonis Drake NBA Toronto Raptors Game 2022
Getty Image
Music

Drake Follows The Wife Of A Troll Who Made A Ghostwriting Joke: ‘She’s Prob Miserable’

by: InstagramTwitter

Following a discussion on Instagram, Drake exchanged some words with a troll in the comments. The exchange began on a post shared by @lethalshooter (aka high-profile basketball shooting coach Chris Matthews), who shared a screenshot of a tweet reading, “Tee Morant is approaching Lavar Ball levels of annoyance,” which was quoted with a reply saying “This is crazy cause he’s literally done nothing but be a supportive father on the sidelines giving props to his son & all his sons opponents.”

Drake commented on Matthews’ post, saying, “Imagine your son makes the league and he’s Ja Or Melo or Lonzo all you can do is be elated and competitive and oversupportive and its a rite of passage to that the OG’s talk sh*t”

“Ya son prolly play with ghost writers,” replied an Instagram user named @ceddybo_ybagnm.

Drake, father of a four-year-old boy named Adonis, clapped back in a way only the Certified Lover Boy could.

“I just followed your girl cause she’s prob miserable and needs some excitement in her life,” said Drake.

But it didn’t stop at a follow. Drake took it a step further, DM’ing the man’s wife, saying “I’m here for u ma.”

Drake troll screenshot
Via Instagram

The man shared the message on his Instagram story, with several laughing emojis. So, fortunately, there doesn’t appear to be any bad blood here.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
On The Up: The Artists To Watch In May 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In May 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
×