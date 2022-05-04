Following a discussion on Instagram, Drake exchanged some words with a troll in the comments. The exchange began on a post shared by @lethalshooter (aka high-profile basketball shooting coach Chris Matthews), who shared a screenshot of a tweet reading, “Tee Morant is approaching Lavar Ball levels of annoyance,” which was quoted with a reply saying “This is crazy cause he’s literally done nothing but be a supportive father on the sidelines giving props to his son & all his sons opponents.”

Drake commented on Matthews’ post, saying, “Imagine your son makes the league and he’s Ja Or Melo or Lonzo all you can do is be elated and competitive and oversupportive and its a rite of passage to that the OG’s talk sh*t”

“Ya son prolly play with ghost writers,” replied an Instagram user named @ceddybo_ybagnm.

Drake, father of a four-year-old boy named Adonis, clapped back in a way only the Certified Lover Boy could.

“I just followed your girl cause she’s prob miserable and needs some excitement in her life,” said Drake.

Bro this Nigga drake a menace 😹😹 pic.twitter.com/GkK1XjoEpW — chris (@christiansbird) May 4, 2022

But it didn’t stop at a follow. Drake took it a step further, DM’ing the man’s wife, saying “I’m here for u ma.”

The man shared the message on his Instagram story, with several laughing emojis. So, fortunately, there doesn’t appear to be any bad blood here.