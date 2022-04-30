The Memphis Grizzlies are headed to the Western Conference Semifinals for the first time in Ja Morant‘s career. Memphis beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night to win their first round series, 4-2, and as a result, the team will take on the Golden State Warriors with a spot in the conference finals on the line.

Morant had his ups-and-downs against the Timberwolves, averaging 21.5 points on 38.6 percent shooting from the field with 10.5 assists, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 37.1 minutes per game. After the team clinched their spot in the next round, Morant’s father, Tee, sat down with a reporter and gave his breakdown of how his son played.

When Ja says Tee Morant is his biggest hater, he’s not lying lol pic.twitter.com/7W9wstg0H5 — KJ (@kelwright) April 30, 2022

“Ja played like trash,” Tee said. “Yeah, trash.”

The video made its way to Ja’s Twitter account, and after he propped this up as proof of some of his previous statements about his father being true, the league’s Most Improved Player expressed that he agreed with the sentiment.

he ain't lying tho 😂 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 30, 2022

“I really like the negative energy,” Morant said at the 2019 NBA Draft. “He hasn’t played against nobody, he’s too small, he can’t shoot. I love negative energy, it motivates me. It really doesn’t bother me, because my dad was my first hater, so if I could take it from him, I can take it from anybody.”

Tee Morant do not ever stop hating, because it is very obviously working.