There are two Ball brothers in the Charlotte Hornets system. LaMelo Ball, of course, is the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year and has established himself as the centerpiece of whatever the franchise is building going forward, and after spending some time with the team during the NBA Summer League, the Hornets decided to bring in LiAngelo Ball as part of their G League affiliate.

In the eyes of their father, that second thing is a bit of an issue. TMZ caught up with LaVar Ball and asked him about the team’s decision to keep LiAngelo in the G League, and he’s unsurprisingly not a big fan.

“They don’t understand what they got,” Ball said. “They need to let my boy go ahead and play. I dropped them a superstar in the G-League and they don’t know what to do with him.”

LiAngelo has played a little for the Swarm this season, averaging 9.3 points per game and connecting on 50 percent of his attempts from three, although he’s only shot 14 of them in the four games he’s played. The Hornets are 12-8 on the year and don’t especially need another sharpshooter, even though they’re 15th in the league in three-point percentage and can always use more shooting around LaMelo.

If this doesn’t come to fruition and the Hornets decide they don’t view LiAngelo as an NBA player, the Big Baller has an idea of where he can go next.

“I already said the Lakers, but then they got rid of Zo,” Ball said. “Then I said Charlotte, you got him in your backyard. Bring him in, let him play with Melo. Now, I got a new destination: LA Clippers, here we go!”