DreamDoll has come a long way since bursting onto the scene via reality tv.

Whether you got to know Tabatha Robinson on season 16 of Bad Girls Club or as her musical persona on season eight of Love & Hip Hop: New York, there’s no denying her passion for music has been the driving force behind her on-screen appearance. However, along the way, the Bronx native’s unruly behavior has, at times, overshadowed her music career.

On her single, “Misunderstood,” DreamDoll clears the air about the public’s opinion of her as well as a few lingering rumors floating around. The “Wiggle” rapper stopped by Uproxx to clarify one bar on the tracks that the public seems to be confused by.

The line in question, “I ain’t never asked for a favor or beg for your pardon / Been the motherfucking star since you seen me at Starlet’s / Once you sell out, it’s the Barclay or Garden / And if you want it, I got it / Lil engine that could / Is she a misfit / Or just misunderstood?”

Watch DreamDoll’s bar breakdown and explanation for the stanza below.

Outside of her bar breakdown be sure to catch DreamDoll’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Misunderstood.” Click here to watch it now.

DreamDoll is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.