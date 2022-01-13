Rick Ross and DreamDoll put on a chaotic carnival of clapping and cash in their video for “Wiggle,” from Ross’ new album Richer Than I Ever Been. “Wiggle” is the latest single from Richer Than I Ever Been, following “Outlawz” and “Little Havana,” and it’s the second single to get a music video treatment (“Outlawz” was the first).

The premise is simple — what if there were a drive-thru strip club (this is actually a thing, BTW)? The result is predictably debauched, with a line of cars cruising through a canvas big top tent and drivers throwing piles of money out their windows to the twerking dancers on socially distanced stages. While Rozay gets his back rubbed, Dream pops out of her vehicle to shake hands with the dancers, paying props to her fellow women and taking her own shift on one of the poles with an elaborate leopard print bodysuit on.

In addition to releasing his new album, Ross has been extending his reach as a businessman. He recently teamed up with the CEO of Rap Snacks to start his own cannabis line, Hip Hemp.

Watch Rick Ross’ “Wiggle” video featuring DreamDoll above.

Richer Than I Ever Been is out now via Epic Records. You can get it here.