Batten down the hatches, Gen X — the kids are coming for your pop culture. While millennials are finding out firsthand what had our parents ruffled when Diddy and Will Smith sampled ’80s R&B classics for their late-90s hip-hop hits thanks to Latto’s “Big Energy” and Jack Harlow’s “First Class,” another rap newcomer is reaching even further back to get her hands on one of the genre’s sacred cows for sample sacrifice. DreamDoll’s “Ice Cream Dream” featuring French Montana borrows the oh-so-familiar guitar loop from Earl Klugh’s “A Time for Love” that made Raekwon’s “Ice Cream” so recognizable.

In addition to flipping the New York boom-bap staple into a drill rap block bruiser, the video for the new song also borrows the concept from Rae’s original video for “Ice Cream,” casting DreamDoll as an ice cream truck driver who serves her delicious wares while describing all the flavors of men she enjoys. Meanwhile, French Montana appears in the latter half of the video, becoming the latest rapper to reference The Will Smith Oscars Slap as the ice cream truck burns behind the two rappers.

DreamDoll, a relative newcomer to the hip-hop scene, has begun to make a name for herself, appearing alongside hitmakers like Fivio Foreign, CJ, Erica Banks, and Rick Ross as she expands her growing discography.