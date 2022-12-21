UPROXX Sessions is back with a new performance from Bronx rapper, DreamDoll. At just 30 years old, the emcee responsible for viral hits like “Ah Ah Ah,” has collaborated with industry titans like French Montana and Rick Ross, and was a cast member on hit reality TV shows Love & Hip Hop: New York and Bad Girls Club. She recently got candid about being just “one song away” from her career breakthrough in an interview with Power 106 Los Angeles, and we’re hoping her Sessions performance aids in that quantum leap.

Today she graces the bathroom set with “Misunderstood” from her new mixtape Life In Plastic 3. The track and the Doll’s performance are emotionally-charged efforts. Her Sessions set positions her as an introvert with introspective lyricism, unafraid to be vulnerable in the nearly 3-minute track. Taking a page from the past, DreamDoll closes her performance pondering whether she is a “misfit or just misunderstood,” supported by an interpolation of Nina Simone’s classic “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood.”

Watch DreamDoll perform “Misunderstood” for UPROXX Sessions above.

