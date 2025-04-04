Here Are The Set Times For Dreamville Festival 2025

Unfortunately, all good things eventually come to an end. This weekend, that most definitely applies to J. Cole’s beloved annual outdoor event, Dreamville Festival. After five years, the “Port Antonio” rapper’s hometown program will say goodbye and do so with a group of pre-festival events, which of cource includes the highly anticipated multi-day festival.
Today (April 4), Dreamville organizers shared the weekend’s set times, which include when headliners Lil Wayne with Hot Boys & Big Tymers, Erykah Badu, Tems, 21 Savage, and J. Cole will take the stage.
Continue below to view the set times for the final edition of Dreamville Festival. All times are p.m. and ET, and set times are subject to change.
Dreamville Festival 2025 Set Times For Saturday, April 5, 2025
Rise Stage
01:30–01:50 p.m. — Omen
02:30–03:00 p.m. — Ab-Soul
04:00–04:30 p.m. — Bas
05:30–06:00 p.m. — Ari Lennox
07:00–07:30 p.m. — Ludacris
08:40–09:25 p.m. — 21 Savage
Shine Stage
01:10–01:25 p.m. — Kai Case & Niko Brim
02:00–02:20 p.m. — Lute
03:15–03:45 p.m. — Young Nudy
04:45–05:15 p.m. — Chief Keef
06:15–06:45 p.m. — Keyshia Cole
07:45–08:30 p.m. — PartyNextDoor
09:35 p.m. — Lil Wayne with Hot Boys & Big Tymers
Dreamville Festival 2025 Set Times For Sunday, April 6, 2025
Rise Stage
01:20–01:35 p.m. — Trap Dickey
02:15–02:35 p.m. — Anycia
03:30–04:00 p.m. — Earthgang
05:00–05:30 p.m. — Wale
06:30–07:00 p.m. — GloRilla
08:15–09:00 p.m. — Erykah Badu
Shine Stage
01:00–01:15 p.m. — Akia
01:45–02:05 p.m. — Cozz
02:45–03:15 p.m. — BigXThaPlug
04:15–04:45 p.m. — Coco Jones
05:45–06:15 p.m. — J.I.D
07:15–08:00 p.m. — Tems
09:30 p.m. — J. Cole