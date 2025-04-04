Here Are The Set Times For Dreamville Festival 2025

Unfortunately, all good things eventually come to an end. This weekend, that most definitely applies to J. Cole’s beloved annual outdoor event, Dreamville Festival. After five years, the “Port Antonio” rapper’s hometown program will say goodbye and do so with a group of pre-festival events, which of cource includes the highly anticipated multi-day festival.

Today (April 4), Dreamville organizers shared the weekend’s set times, which include when headliners Lil Wayne with Hot Boys & Big Tymers, Erykah Badu, Tems, 21 Savage, and J. Cole will take the stage.

Continue below to view the set times for the final edition of Dreamville Festival. All times are p.m. and ET, and set times are subject to change.