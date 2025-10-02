Danny L Harle is cooking something up. In July, he released the PinkPantheress collaboration “Starlight,” his first song for new label home XL Recordings and his first new music since his 2021 debut album Harlecore. Now he’s back with more new music. This time, he has a new partner, as Caroline Polachek joins on “Azimuth.”

The song is a reunion as Harle co-produced the majority of the songs on Polachek’s two latest albums, 2019’s Pang and 2023’s Desire, I Want To Turn Into You.

Harle says of the song:

“‘Azimuth’ felt like the finalisation of an approach that Caroline and I had been orbiting for some time as a way of putting her voice into my music — I sometimes call it the ‘trance siren.’ You can hear manifestations of it in tracks like ‘Insomnia’ from Pang and ‘On The Beach’ from Death Stranding 2, but this was the first time I managed to translate it into my style of dance music. ‘Azimuth’s melody could only have been sung by Caroline, it is designed around her voice, I couldn’t imagine anyone else singing it or giving a performance like that. It also allowed us to play with scale, space and quietness in a way I’ve never done before. For me, ‘Azimuth’ is a trance ballad, despairing but hopeful, best heard in a in club in a sunken cathedral.”

Listen to “Azimuth” above and check out Harle’s upcoming tour dates below.