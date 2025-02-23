GloRilla is a go-getter in all aspects of her life–including romantic love. The “Let Her Cook” rapper does not mind putting bold feelers out there.

In her verse on Jorjiana’s “ILBB2 (Remix),” GloRilla expressed her interest in popular streamer Duke Dennis. Well, now he has responded back to her flirty shout out.

During a recent broadcast (viewable here), Duke hilariously addressed being called out with supporters. But he isn’t sure if GloRilla’s mention was a compliment or an insult. “Wait,” he said confused. “Those two [lines] are separate though, right? [GloRilla] wasn’t talking about me [being ugly]… I don’t know who she was talking about.”

Similarly, users online are trying to wrap their heads around GloRilla’s bars.

On the track, GloRilla raps: “I’m a big dog, I don’t argue over n****s / Leave that shit for the puppies / I can get dick anytime I want / Baby, that sh*t ain’t nothin’ / Topic of all these n****s discussions / But ain’t none of ’em f*cked me / Like my n****s tall and grimy / And mixed with a little bit of ugly / Uh, uh-huh, they say shooters shoot / Uh, uh-huh, Duke Dennis, what’s up with you?”

It looks like Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard has some competition in GloRilla’s heart for a new potential boo.