The world got a taste of what GloRilla is like as a live performer earlier this month when she was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. For those who liked what they saw, Glo has some good news, as she just announced The Glorious Tour. The shows run for a few weeks in March and April.

A fan pre-sale starts January 30 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a general on-sale starting January 31 at noon local time. More information is available on Glo’s website.

Find GloRilla’s upcoming tour dates below.