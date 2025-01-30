The world got a taste of what GloRilla is like as a live performer earlier this month when she was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. For those who liked what they saw, Glo has some good news, as she just announced The Glorious Tour. The shows run for a few weeks in March and April.
A fan pre-sale starts January 30 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a general on-sale starting January 31 at noon local time. More information is available on Glo’s website.
Find GloRilla’s upcoming tour dates below.
GloRilla’s 2025 Tour Dates: The Glorious Tour
03/05 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
03/06 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
03/07 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
03/09 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Auditorium
03/10 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ War Memorial
03/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
03/13 — Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum
03/14 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
03/19 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
03/20 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
03/22 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
03/23 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
03/24 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
03/26 — Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
03/27 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
04/06 — Raleigh, NC @ Dreamville Festival
04/11 — Coachella, CA @ Coachella Weekend 1
04/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
04/13 — Stateline, NV @ Tahoe Blue Event Center
04/16 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
04/18 — Coachella, CA @ Coachella Weekend 2
TBD — Memphis, TN @ TBD