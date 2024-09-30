Damian Lillard is going into his second season in Milwaukee as a member of the Bucks, after he was traded there in a stunning deal two summers ago. The pairing of Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo was supposed to create one of the most formidable tandems in the East, but the 2023-24 season didn’t go according to plan, as the Bucks got bounced in the first round by the Pacers, with both Giannis and Dame finishing that series watching from the sidelines with injuries.

This summer, the Bucks stayed pretty quiet, making a couple additions on the margins with Gary Trent Jr. and Delon Wright, but will mostly hope that they can stay healthy and challenge the Celtics, Knicks, and Sixers for a Finals berth. On Monday, Lillard and the rest of the Bucks met with the media, and the toughest question he faced wasn’t about what the Bucks need to do to take down the defending champs or make strides in a full offseason with Doc Rivers at the helm.

No, the toughest question came when someone asked Lillard about GloRilla shooting her shot at him at All-Star Weekend last year and whether anything was going on between the two stars.

They really asked Dame about Glorilla at media day 😂 (🎥 @GiannisWorld) pic.twitter.com/2UttxF6pwW — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 30, 2024

Lillard has previously shot down questions about GloRilla, but this time was willing to divulge a bit more and have some fun with the question. “We know each other. She’s an artist, I’m an artist, but as far as anything else, it ain’t nothin’ goin’ on. That’s what I can tell you,” Lillard said.

That’s a professional answer from Dame, but it also provides the closest thing to clarity on whether there’s any relationship between he and the Memphis rapper.