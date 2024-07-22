Abdul “Duke” Fakir, who sang in the Four Tops for 70 years, has died at age 88, as the last original member of the group. According to Rolling Stone, his family confirmed to the Associated Press that he died of heart failure today.

In a statement, the family wrote, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our loving husband of 50 years, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and forever Four Tops, Abdul Kareem Fakir, better known as Duke. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a trailblazer, icon and music legend who, through his 70-year music career, touched the lives of so many as he continued to tour until the end of 2023, and officially retired this year. As the last living founding member of the iconic Four Tops music group, we find solace in Duke’s legacy living on through his music for generations to come.”

The Four Tops was formed in 1953 when its members were students at Detroit’s Pershing High School. The band originally consisted of Fakir, Levi Stubbs, Renaldo “Obie” Benson, and Lawrence Payton. Unlike many bands of the time (especially their labelmates on Motown), the lineup remained consistent throughout its tenure until Peyton died of liver cancer in 1997. Benson and Stubbs passed in 2005 and 2008, respectively, and Fakir continued the group after recruiting a new group of vocalists, who have continued performing to this day. Fakir made it a point not to retire; he only stopped performing in 2023 for medical reasons.

In his 2022 memoir I’ll Be There: My Life With The Four Tops, he wrote, “I’m not going to ever retire. The Lord can retire me, but I’m not going to into the dark night quietly. I know I’m not in the fourth quarter anymore. I’m in overtime.” Through their 70 years, the Four Tops became known for a string of hits, including “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)” and “Reach Out I’ll Be There,” both Billboard No. 1s, and “Ain’t No Woman (Like The One I’ve Got).”