In all the talk about whether or not “R&B is dead” lately, it seems that the defenders of that rather questionable position have been overlooking the contributions of Canadian R&B duo DVSN for the past few years. Since making their arresting debut in 2015 with Sept. 5th, Daniel Daley and Nineteen85 had carried the torch for traditional R&B, illustrating the full range of the genre from heartbroken anthems to wholehearted declarations of love with their albums, Morning After, A Muse In Her Feelings, and Cheers To The Best Memories, a collaboration with Ty Dolla Sign.

They’re back now with a new album for cuffing season: Working On My Karma, which they’ve been teasing for some months since releasing the controversial “If I Get Caught.” Today, the duo revealed the cover art, release date, and title, promising their return for the cold months on October 28. While it’s unknown if “If I Get Caught” will actually appear on the album after its (ahem) divisive reception from fans, one thing is for sure: R&B is alive and well as long as DVSN continues to pop up as the leaves start dropping to get us in our emotions.

Working On My Karma is out on 10/28 via XO Records/Republic Records. Pre-save it here