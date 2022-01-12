Already an accomplished wine and spirits entrepreneur, West Coast rap legend E-40 is making a statement in the beer game. Musically speaking, the tireless Bay Area rapper and mogul has been staying busy coming into the new year, putting in work with the Mount Westmore rap supergroup (E-40, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and Too Short) and putting down a hyped New Year’s Eve performance at the Day One 22 function in the Coachella Valley. But there is no rest for the weary as they say, and E-40’s new E. Cuarenta Mexican Styler Lager is now out in the world.

“The beer goes hand in hand with my E. Cuarenta Tequila. That’s why I named it the same; which means E-40 in Spanish,” E-40 tells Uproxx. “But I always feel like the proof is in the juice.” The smooth-sipping golden Mexican style lager is made in the Bay Area in San Jose, CA, and clocks in at a party-ready 6% ABV.

Now with E. Cuarenta Cerveza, Stevens is adding to a robust wine and spirits portfolio that already includes brands in Tycoon Cognac VS and VSOP, Earl Stevens Selections wines (which also features the Earl Stevens Prosecco and Rosé Prosecco), E. Cuarenta Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo Tequilas, the popular Sluricane bottled cocktails, as well as his Kuiper Belt Bourbon whiskey. He also recently launched the Goon With A Spoon brand of meats.

“All these brands are 100% owned by me. 100% Black-owned,” Stevens says. “No silent partners. No investors and I’m not looking for any. There’s more products and varietals that I’m gonna bring to the table in the wine and spirits game; in pretty much every category that there is to touch. The sky’s the limit and it feels good.”

E. Cuarenta Cerveza is now available at BevMo and Total Wine & Spirits locations in California, but with distribution expanding quickly everywhere.