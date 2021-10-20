The rap supergroup is a concept that could really stand to be further explored. We can point to Jay-Z and Kanye West’s Watch The Throne album, Killer Mike and El-P’s ongoing parade around the sun with Run The Jewels, and Mos Def, Talib Kweli and DJ Hi-Tek’s independent hip-hop triumph in Blackstar as creme de la creme examples. But is it ever really enough? The answer is no.

And if you were tuned E-40 and Too Short’s Verzuz battle last December, you’d have seen the delightfully sauced Bay Area rappers hyping that they were forming a West Coast rap supergroup with Ice Cube and Snoop Dogg. Then in April, at Triller’s Fight Club main event between Jake Paul and Ben Askren, we indeed saw the four rappers of the newly minted Mount Westmore play a new song at the end of their set. But that was it. No further announcements, no song title, no nothing. Just legit heat on the mic.

Finally today, the tireless West Coast titans have delivered as only they can, with a video for their first single, “Big Subwoofer,” of the four of them riding in a spaceship, smoking weed, and getting down with alien honeys. The video has it all, an alien in flannel crip walking on Mars while flanked by back-up dancers that look like they’re right out of the Avatar set, Snoop smoking a joint as he steers a spaceship and ray guns.

But when you clear through the space dust, there’s a banger of a single under the hood. Propped up on a familiar West Coast bass thump, the track rides on both hyphy and G-Funk production leans. Each rapper takes a turn spitting their verse with Ice Cube proclaiming that “You know me I’m up in it like a booger // then I tried the b**** like some dice and I shook her,” and E-40 stealing the show from the get go with, “She got her legs open like a field goal post // booty softer than a King Hawaiian roll.”

It might seem like there’s a comedy rap element here, but it’s obvious that the four are having a lot of fun on this track. And let’s face it, they’ve paid their dues.

Watch the video for “Big Subwoofer” above.