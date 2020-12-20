The last Verzuz battle of the year has been a doozy. E-40 and Too Short have been representing for the Bay Area, a region that tends to dictate countless trends in hip-hop, and, if you ask locals, never gets quite enough credit for just how influential it is. Celebrating two of the Bay’s greatest legends tonight has been a ball for everyone involved, but none more than the hip-hop community that hails from the Bay. Although some of them might not be as commercially successful, the Bay is very influential right now too, as artists like Saweetie, Kamaiyah, Guapdad and Iamsu — who have all been reacting tonight — illustrate.

Though she’s not a Bay Area rapper, Queen Latifah got an interesting shoutout earlier tonight too, with Too Short discussing his favorite adlib ever “b*tch,” but noting that certain people should never get that label. Latifah being one of them. It’ll be interesting to see if she weighs in when the comment is inevitably brought to her attention. All in all, the reactions from rappers, singers, and other celebrities (hi Dame) from the Bay (and the West Coast as a whole) who are having a ball watching this battle tonight are pretty priceless, though check out a few of them below.

We made this app that your complaining about us on …. https://t.co/5y3IycHksE — loading…. (@guapdad4000) December 20, 2020

THIS VERZUZ IS CRAZY — loading…. (@guapdad4000) December 20, 2020

On everything we needed this! I love my home! — 🏎💔💫🌎 (@IAMSU) December 20, 2020

Dame Lillard’s wig for the #verzuz is really taking me out pic.twitter.com/KKn6qctQOn — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 20, 2020

You know tf what 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BmVYjgrZJZ — ill yaya (@kamaiyah) December 20, 2020

Too short said “ the only reason I call you bitch is cuz I love you girl I love you bitch “ 😂😂😂😂😂 — ill yaya (@kamaiyah) December 20, 2020