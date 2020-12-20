Verzuz
Music

Bay Area Hip-Hop Is Glorying In Tonight’s ‘Verzuz’ Battle Between E-40 And Too Short

FacebookTwitterPop Music Critic

The last Verzuz battle of the year has been a doozy. E-40 and Too Short have been representing for the Bay Area, a region that tends to dictate countless trends in hip-hop, and, if you ask locals, never gets quite enough credit for just how influential it is. Celebrating two of the Bay’s greatest legends tonight has been a ball for everyone involved, but none more than the hip-hop community that hails from the Bay. Although some of them might not be as commercially successful, the Bay is very influential right now too, as artists like Saweetie, Kamaiyah, Guapdad and Iamsu — who have all been reacting tonight — illustrate.

Though she’s not a Bay Area rapper, Queen Latifah got an interesting shoutout earlier tonight too, with Too Short discussing his favorite adlib ever “b*tch,” but noting that certain people should never get that label. Latifah being one of them. It’ll be interesting to see if she weighs in when the comment is inevitably brought to her attention. All in all, the reactions from rappers, singers, and other celebrities (hi Dame) from the Bay (and the West Coast as a whole) who are having a ball watching this battle tonight are pretty priceless, though check out a few of them below.

Some artists is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Topics: #E-40Tags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×