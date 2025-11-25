North Carolina rapper Mavi has been garnering some strong grassroots buzz over the past couple of years, thanks to well-received projects such as Let the Sun Talk, Laughing So Hard, it Hurts, and last year’s Shadowbox.

Today, he extended this run with a new mixtape, titled The Pilot. In its press release, he reveals the title is inspired by television, as much as aviation — the pilot of the title refers to the first episode of a TV series, which is usually produced as a standalone proof of concept before the show is actually picked up for air. You could think of it as a test episode; many pilots are never actually aired, or sometimes are aired out-of-order, and you can often spot big differences in cast, setting, and tone.

In this case, Mavi is piloting a new sound after a year of sobriety, putting more focus on legibility in his flow, and highlighting his “duality as both an interior philosopher and exterior showman.” You’ve likely heard his laconic flow on tracks from the likes of Earl Sweatshirt and MIKE, and yes, they both appear on this set, as do Kenny Mason and Smino. You can check out the video for focus track “G-annis Freestyle” above, and listen to the album in full below. Find out more info here.

You can catch Mavi on tour now with Earl Sweatshirt.