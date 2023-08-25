For months, Earl Sweatshirt and the Alchemist have been teasing a collaborative album, and while fans were undoubtedly excited for the project to exist, at least a few of them are likely to be disappointed to learn that it’s only available (for now, at least) as an NFT. That’s right; the quintessential iconoclasts of rap have jumped on the NFT train. (To their credit, they are like… two years too late; that train has already derailed.)

The album’s called Voir Dire and is exclusively available through Gala Music — the same outfit that put out Mount Westmore’s Bad MFs last year. According to Stereogum, you can still stream the album if you sign up for an account with Gala Music, and the songs on the album album are typically “short and hazy,” with one guest appearance from New York rapper MIKE.

MIKE, of course, has been a fixture on projects from Alchemist over the past couple of years, while he and Earl are good friends. They appear together on “Sentry,” the album’s lead single. You can check out the “Sentry” video above. Check out the tracklist for Voir Dire below.

1. “100 High Street”

2. “Vin Skully”

3. “Sentry” (Feat. MIKE)

4. “All The Small Things”

5. “My Brother, The Wind”

6. “27 Braids”

7. “Mac Deuce”

8. “Sirius Blac”

9. “Geb”

10. “Deadzone”

11. “Free The Ruler”