Here Is Earth, Wind & Fire’s ‘Sing A Song All Night Long’ Tour Setlist

Earth, Wind & Fire are giving fans a show to remember — even if it’s not on the 21st night of September. The legendary band has joined Lionel Richie on the Sing A Song All Night Tour. The tour kicked off last week in Knoxville, Tennessee and is set to continue through June 16, when it will wrap in Pittsburgh.

Both Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire have extensive catalogs, and both acts are delivering all the hits. In Earth, Wind & Fire’s setlist, they’ve included all of the fan favorites, like “Shining Star” and “September,” according to setlist.fm. The set also includes a couple of covers, on which the band offers their otherworldly touch.

Given the setlist, as well as fans’ responses to both acts’ sets, Earth, Wind & Fire’s portion of the tour looks to be exciting, promising, and nostalgia-inducing.

You can see the full setlist below.