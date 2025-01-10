Earthgang is less than three months removed from their latest album, Perfect Fantasy, but it doesn’t look like they have any intentions of resting on their laurels in 2025. Today, they released the video for “Electric,” the fourth official music video from the album following “Blacklight,” “U Gotta” featuring Q-Tip, and “Love You More” featuring T-Pain. This time around, they’ve recruited Palm Beach rapper Cochise as their support, and demonstrate some “electric” chemistry alongside him in a clip filled with trippy visuals.

The video opens with an expensive-looking green screen shot, but Olu isn’t feeling the proximity of the camera to his face. When he protests, he sets off a dispute with the director that brings his partner-in-rhyme to his aid. Leaving the studio, the two Atlanta rappers stroll through the city before they get a ride from Cochise. All around them, special effects enhance their performances, with floating cars, cracking walls, and of course, arcs of electricity accentuating every moment. They end the video with a Southern rap staple: a trip to the strip club, where they work out the last of their frustrations before returning to the studio in a much better mood than when they left.

You can watch Earthgang’s “Electric” video featuring Cochise above.

Perfect Fantasy is out now via SinceThe80s / Dreamville / Interscope. You can listen to it here.