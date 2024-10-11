Music

EarthGang And T-Pain Claim They Can ‘Love You More’ On Their Romantically Competitive New Single

EarthGang’s fifth studio album is on the way. Today (October 11), the first taste of Perfect Fantasy has hit streaming platforms. Although “Love You More,” which features T-Pain, was previously teased online, the full track is far more sensual than expected.

Throughout the record, EarthGang and T-Pain work to prove there is no competition when it comes to who’s the better romantic partner. The track opens with a chorus from T-Pain to set the mood. He sings, “No, I know this ain’t no competition / Tell me ’bout your day, I wanna listen / Hit the jackpot with you / Throw these racks out with you / Shot my shot and now I know, I hit the score / Bae, I cannot love you more and more / I love you more and more.”

Johnny Venus’ verse share the same thread, but he goes about it much explicitly, rapping: “Fat ass / Sweet thighs / I’ma spread ’em, make ’em do the peace sign / Tasty, I hop in that p*ssy waist deep / Then hop in the whip and take us a trip / And you can have anything you see / And excess success and whole lot of sex / Tiffany said no blood diamonds, but I cut these fool necks for you.”

Whether clean or raunchy love is love, and EarthGang as well as T-Pain has plenty of it to go around.

Listen to “Love You More” above.

Perfect Fantasy is out 10/29 via Dreamville/Interscope. Find more information here.

