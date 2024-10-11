EarthGang’s fifth studio album is on the way. Today (October 11), the first taste of Perfect Fantasy has hit streaming platforms. Although “Love You More,” which features T-Pain, was previously teased online, the full track is far more sensual than expected.

Throughout the record, EarthGang and T-Pain work to prove there is no competition when it comes to who’s the better romantic partner. The track opens with a chorus from T-Pain to set the mood. He sings, “No, I know this ain’t no competition / Tell me ’bout your day, I wanna listen / Hit the jackpot with you / Throw these racks out with you / Shot my shot and now I know, I hit the score / Bae, I cannot love you more and more / I love you more and more.”

Johnny Venus’ verse share the same thread, but he goes about it much explicitly, rapping: “Fat ass / Sweet thighs / I’ma spread ’em, make ’em do the peace sign / Tasty, I hop in that p*ssy waist deep / Then hop in the whip and take us a trip / And you can have anything you see / And excess success and whole lot of sex / Tiffany said no blood diamonds, but I cut these fool necks for you.”

Whether clean or raunchy love is love, and EarthGang as well as T-Pain has plenty of it to go around.

Listen to “Love You More” above.

Perfect Fantasy is out 10/29 via Dreamville/Interscope. Find more information here.