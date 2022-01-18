Last week, Kanye West dropped the proverbial “lyric heard the world” on his new single “Eazy” with The Game. In the midst of a diatribe about his divorce, therapy, and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson, Ye fires the ultimate shot at the actor when he spits, “God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” The song is propped up on a sample of Eazy-E’s “Eazy-Duz-It,” which might’ve raised some eyebrows with hip-hop purists. But now Eazy-E’s daughter Ebie Wright has weighed in on using the sample and on the lyrics.

In an impromptu interview, a TMZ cameraperson asked Wright about her thoughts on the song. Wright quickly voices her approval for the track, saying, “I think it’s a great song. I’m a huge Kanye fan, I love Game. It’s an incredible record and it was also produced by my buddy Hit-Boy so shout out to all my guys.”

That’s a nice co-sign from Eazy’s offspring, but it’s what she said about the Pete Davidson line that was really revealing.

“My father literally represents revolutionizing everything, he also represents gangster rap. What Kanye did and what he said on it, I mean, it don’t get no more gangster than that.”

She elaborates a bit further and on whether her father would’ve wanted to be a part of this song were he alive today. But clearly sees it as an homage to her father and added of Kanye that “Eazy taught him. And Eazy taught me.”

Watch the entire interview with Ebie Wright in the video above.