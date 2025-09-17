Ed Sheeran just released his album Play a few days ago. That might seem like a happy occasion, but Sheeran actually doesn’t enjoy the week after releasing a new album, he has revealed.

Speaking with hosts Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast today (September 17), Sheeran explained:

“If I’m being honest, I don’t enjoy release week. I think I love making music and I love touring music, and I think that the bridge between the two is releasing albums. Obviously, you have to put albums out there for people to digest and then come to the shows. But yeah, it’s never fun putting it out and getting, like, ragged on for a week. But this week will end, and next week will begin, and the album will settle in. It’s happened every single record that I’ve put out. You put it out, people have an opinion, then they move on, and then your fans find it and then you tour it.”

He added, “I feel like the positive comes after release week. Release week is a time where artists put themselves out there and everyone has the opportunity to rag on them for the week. So it does actually feel like quite a negative week.”

Watch the full interview here.