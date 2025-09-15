Ed Sheeran’s new album Play is out now and he did some celebrating this past weekend. On Saturday the 13th, he and TikTok put on a surprise concert at New York City’s Domino Square.

The ten song performance was intimate, but he drew a large crowd online, with over a million fans tuning in live via TikTok.

At the show, Sheeran also revealed he’s going on a tour of North America soon. He recently spoke about moving to the US but later clarified that it’s a temporary relocation, writing on Instagram (as People notes), “Way easier to clear up stuff on here so here’s me setting record straight, coz there’s deffo a narrative press are trying to push that people wanna move out of UK for some reason. I’m not moving, I’m going on tour with my family and relocating to the continent I’m touring on, don’t wanna commute from London to San Diego obvz. Also this isnt a tax thing, it’s USA not UAE. Il always pay tax in uk coz that’s where I live. Play out Friday go listen to it x.”

Check out the setlist below (via setlist.fm). Also find the cover art and tracklist for Sheeran’s new album Play below.