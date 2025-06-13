Roddy Ricch has entered the race. As the F1 film inches closer to its theater green light, another gem from its soundtrack has surfaced. Roddy Ricch taps into the primal theme of the film with “Underdog,” produced by D.A. Got That Dope. The former Uproxx cover star applies a propulsive flow to the murky, menacing beat, akin to his approaches “Start With Me” with Gunna or “Tip Toe” with A Boogie.

The single adds yet another dimension to the expansive, diverse sounds present across the soundtrack — which appears to be rolling out in full, one track at a time. Doja Cat and Don Toliver kicked off the rollout with “Lose My Mind,” a more club-friendly hip-hop track. Likewise, “Baja California” by Myke Towers adds similar flair in Spanish, as does Sexyy Red’s EDM experiment Tiësto, “OMG.”

But rather than sticking to that one mode, the soundtrack veers across lanes (heh), incorporating K-pop with Rosé’s “Messy,” country music, with Chris Stapleton’s “Bad As I Use To Be,” and dance-pop with tracks like Tate McRae’s “Keep Watching” and Dom Dolla’s “No Room For A Saint.”

F1 The Album is out 6/27 via Atlantic Records. You can find more info here.

F1, the movie, is out in theaters 6/27.